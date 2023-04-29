GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Community members and state leaders gathered on Saturday in Grand Rapids to remember victims of school shootings and to protest gun violence.

Also in attendance at the rally were students from Michigan State University.

The group gathered at the Rosa Parks Circle to read the names of every student, teacher and staff member killed in school shootings since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

Survivors of school shootings stood alongside officials and advocates for stricter gun legislation.

“That is the most important thing from today, just honoring their lives because we’re pushing for change. But at the same time, we need to remember why we are. We need to remember the lives lost not just as statistics or numbers,” said MSU student Charlotte Plotzke.