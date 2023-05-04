LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of women met at the Capitol steps on Thursday dressed in bridal gowns with their arms chained and mouths taped as part of a protest against Michigan child marriage laws.

The advocates at Thursday morning’s demonstration, which was hosted by the organization Unchained at Last, say they are calling for legislators to pass a bill package to prohibit child marriage in Michigan.

Michigan legislators that showed support for the group included State Sen. Sarah Anthony and State Rep. Kara Hope. The group was also backed by speeches from child marriage survivors Courtney Kosnik, Arlene Nyhof and Nina Van Harn.