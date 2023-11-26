LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple organizations came together Saturday, calling on the United States to stop providing aid to Israel. This comes on the second day of a four-day, temporary ceasefire agreement.

Hundreds of people gathered at the state Capitol steps in Lansing to protest the United States’ financial involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, toward the end of the second month of air and ground strikes in Gaza. People at the protest were saying it’s important to continue talking about the conflict, lest it be forgotten.

“People also don’t talk about the trauma that these people are going to endure for the rest of their lives, for generations to come,” said organizer Esa Mohamed. “So this isn’t something that we can just forget about and move on. This is actually one of the core problems with all oppression around the world.”

Mohamed, who organized the rally, explained his issues with the U.S.’ giving aid to Israel.

“We’ve been convinced that funding and taking care of Israel, and funding their genocide and taking care of them, is in our benefit, when, realistically, we don’t have the money to be giving anyone else,” Mohamed said. “Take, apart from the genocide [against Palestinian citizens] that’s going on, just being smart with your money. You shouldn’t be giving hundreds of billions of dollars to another nation when we don’t have free health care and our education system is falling apart.”

At the protest, one speaker mentioned freedom for both Israel and Palestine, in the context of the controversial slogan, “From the river to the sea,” and the crowd was not happy.

“Israel and Palestine must be free,” the speaker said, at which point members of the crowd began to respond with “boos.” After continuing on with a few more lines–including a reiteration of the controversial “From the river to the sea” Palestinian slogan to invoke freedom for both Palestinian and Israeli people–the speaker eventually had to give up the microphone.

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace were there as well. They said they want to see the United States support a complete ceasefire in Gaza.

“War is not the way that we’re going to get a just solution and equality. And freedom and safety for anyone in Israel and Palestine,” said Barbara Weinberg Barefield, Communications Director for Jewish Voice for Peace, Detroit chapter. “We’re calling for, not just a pause–a pause is hypocritical. We need a full, complete, permanent ceasefire. And a way forward for diplomatic, peaceful solution.”