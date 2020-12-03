Protesters block Anderson building while Rudy Giuliani testifies in front of MI House oversight committee

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, testified in-person to the Michigan House Oversight Committee Wednesday night during a meeting. He came to discuss the claims of election fraud in our state and to provide any proof.

State Rep. Matt Hall, who is also the chair of the committee said “this is an opportunity for us to get definitive answers – in-person – about Mr. Giuliani’s claims and evidence, while we work to provide clarity and transparency to people who have taken issue with our state’s election system.”

Outside of the Anderson Building, where the meeting took place, supporters of the president blocked the doors and wouldn’t let members of the media in… include the 6 News crew.

Across the street, people opposing the president were also protesting.

“Stop with the partisan circus, you know Rudy Giuliani has been laughed out of courts across the country, and Trump and his allies claims about the elections have been debunked as lies and misinformation,” said Sam Inglot, the deputy director of Progress Michigan.

People outside the building physically ran after 6 News crews down the street when they were given the green light to come in a side door.

Inside, Giuliani addressed the claims of election fraud and said that he had proof from people who witnessed fraud in the TCF Center in Detroit.

Giuliani called up Jessy Jacob first, who says she was working in the center for the election. She says she was told to “pre-date” ballots and was kicked out when she notified other workers that someone’s signature didn’t match the one on their license.

“I was treated like a criminal,” Jacob said.

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri from the 23rd district, questioned Jacob’s credibility and brought up that a Wayne County Judge, Timothy Kenny, found her story vague back on November 13th.

Melissa Carone was also called up. She says that she was contracted to be an I.T. worker at the TCF Center. She says she saw election workers count multiple ballots if there was an issue.

“They were just rescanning, rescanning, rescanning, counting ballots nine to ten times, counting votes nine to ten times,” Carone said. “So they were counting the same ballot the same vote, nine or ten times?” Giuliani asked… “Yes, sir,” Carone answered.

Judge Kenny also found that Carone’s allegations are “simply not credible.” And that no Republican or Democratic challenger described similar events to the ones Carone described.

When asked why more people haven’t been coming forward about election fraud…”my life has been completely destroyed because of this, I’ve lost family, I’ve lost friends, I’ve been threatened, my kids have been threatened… no one wants to come forward because they’re being threatened, I can’t even get an actual job anymore…because Democrats like to ruin your lives, ” said Carone the committee.

Giulaini asked Carone how many ballots she saw get counted multiple times, she responded “at least 30,000.” He also called up multiple witnesses that also claim they saw fraud take place at the TCF Center.

The State Board of Canvassers certified Joe Biden’s win in Michigan last week. Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 vote.

Whether Wednesday’s meeting with change anything, we’ll have to wait and find out.