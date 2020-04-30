Protesters gather outside Michigan House chamber

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds gathered at the capitol for another round of protests against the Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders on Thursday.

There were chants of “Let us in” and “Open Michigan” for about an hour outside of the House of Representatives chamber. People stood outside singing the national anthem, carrying guns and insisting that this is the people’s house and that they deserve to be let inside.

Many were not wearing masks, and with such a big crowd there was no social distancing happening.

Michigan State Police officers and house aides blocked the doors. 6 News Reporter Ashley Graham spoke with one protester about why she decided to participate and what she hopes people at home understand about what happened today.

“There was a lot of passionate people, that for whatever reason it’s all on the line for them,” Dawn Beattie said. “We all want to see the doors open up. And I think they’re just heated, they’re passionate, they’re excited. And from what they say, we got what we wanted. We just have to see how the Senate passes.”