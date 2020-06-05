Protesters push for reforms as Minneapolis agrees to ban chokeholds by police

A protester runs away from where police deployed chemical irritants near the 3rd Precinct building in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

(CBS)— George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police is continuing to drive a nationwide movement against police brutality targeting black people, with protesters demanding reform. On Friday, at least part of that goal was accomplished: The city of Minneapolis agreed to ban the use of chokeholds by police, and to require police to report and intervene any time they see an unauthorized use of force by another officer.

Meanwhile, by early Friday afternoon, peaceful demonstrations resumed for an 11th day nationwide, from Minneapolis to North Carolina, where Floyd’s family were gathering Saturday to mourn him, and beyond.

A protester holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a “Black Lives Matter” demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Library and Grand Army Plaza on June 5, 2020 in Brooklyn.ANGELA WEISS/AFP VIA GETTY

Uber will bail out food-delivery workers arrested past curfew

Online food-ordering service Uber Eats has pledged to offer its delivery workers legal support if they are wrongly arrested for violating New York City’s curfew while delivering on the app.

“During the last several months, delivery people have been critical to keeping New York City going. None of these essential workers should now have to fear that they will be arrested simply for trying to work, especially when the city government has asked them to continue delivering food to New Yorkers during the curfew,” Uber said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

The curfew, implemented to control protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, is in effect every day from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. until June 8, but essential workers, including people who make food deliveries, are permitted to do their jobs during those hours, according to the office of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

If they are stopped by police, delivery people need only to identify themselves as essential workers. They are not required to show ID or a business card. Those individuals who are not exempt from the curfew are to be given “every opportunity to return home,’ according to guidelines from the mayor’s office.

Despite this, videos appear to show at least one delivery worker being arrested by NYPD officers while lawfully making a delivery just past curfew.

California governor orders police to end use of “carotid holds”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use a hold that can block the flow of blood to the brain.

Newsom, a Democrat, took the action after two weeks of protests across the country prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a police officer put his knee on his neck for several minutes.

Since then, some police departments have moved to end the use of carotid holds that stop or slow the flow of blood to the brain. Newsom said that hold has no place in the 21st Century.

Michael Jordan announces $100 million donation to charities working to “ensure racial equality”

Basketball legend Michael Jordan announced Friday that he and the Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations working to “ensure racial equality.”

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” Jordan’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education,” the statement added.

Former NBA star and owner of Charlotte Hornets team Michael Jordan in Paris on January 24, 2020.FRANCK FIFE/GETTY

Congress crafts police reform legislation in response to police violence

In widespread protests across the country following the police killing of George Floyd, demonstrators are demanding that Congress take action to make police departments more accountable and to curb racial violence. Federal lawmakers are beginning to craft their legislative response. Congress is so far considering around a dozen proposals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that a new initiative would be introduced next week to end racial profiling and excessive use of force by police officers. The Congressional Black Caucus is leading the effort to put forward a package of bills on police reform in the coming days.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, the chairwoman of the CBC, told CBS News’ Major Garrett that police accountability was the “number one issue” with policing. She said that she expected the final package to incorporate several reforms, including a bill proposed by Representative Hakeem Jeffries that would ban police chokeholds. Jeffries, the chairman of the House Democratic caucus, introduced the legislation in 2015, after the killing of Eric Garner who, like Floyd, said, “I can’t breathe” as he was placed in a chokehold.

“I’m inclined to push the envelope as far as we can because we have a moment now,” Bass said.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden endorsed Jeffries’ plan in a speech in Philadelphia earlier this week. As the issue of police violence and racial injustice comes to the forefront of the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said legislation can’t wait until a new administration and called for making “a down payment” now on a policy response.

There are new bills to address elements of policing, and others are re-upping previous proposals. The various measures address accountability standards and the review process for misconduct, demilitarizing the police force, requirements and resources for body cameras, the overhaul of police training, and making the use of deadly force a last resort.

Ohio National Guardsman removed after expressing white supremacist views

Ohio’s governor on Friday announced a member of the state’s national guard has been suspended after the FBI discovered the guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology online, CBS affiliate WBNS reports.

“While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech, guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

DeWine said the National Guard and Ohio Department of Public Safety are fully cooperating with the FBI in the investigation and the member is currently suspended from all missions.

“Following due process, it is highly likely that this individual will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard. I have directed General Harris to work with Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath to set up a procedure so occurrences like this do not happen in the future,” DeWine said.