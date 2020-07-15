Protesters rally at the Capitol for passage for the Heroes Act

People gathered at the state capitol today hoping to send a message all the way to Washington D.C. to encourage congressional lawmakers to pass the 3-trillion dollar heroes act.



It would authorize another round of stimulus payments for many american families

and extend federal unemployment benefits.

Joe Miller is a business agent of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, he organized this rally which brought together dozens of hotel, casino, and other entertainment industry workers at the capitol.

He says,” It’s important throughout the United States to keep these unemployment benefits going and keep our health coverage intact.”

Many people we spoke to today say they have been out of work since the beginning of the pandemic and some might not return until 2021.

People say they wont stop rallying until they see action.