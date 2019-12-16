Protesters, supporters show up for Slotkin town hall

The audience for congresswoman Slotkin’s town hall was divided.



Many holding signs that said “Elissa Slotkin is the real deal” while others read “Impeach Slotkin, keep Trump.”



Elissa Slotkin wanted to talk about what she has done in Washington D.C. this year.



Including the progress she’s made toward combating rising prescription drug prices and medicare.



Both have been a priority since she has been in office.



Despite her agenda, people were more concerned about her thoughts on impeaching President Trump.



Many times interrupting her.



Elissa Slotkin represents Michigan’s 8th District.



In the 2016 election, her district voted for President Trump.



It wasn’t a huge surprise that voters showed up to protest her decision to want to vote for his impeachment.



Even with the room filled with very different opinions, Slotkin says everyone was respectful.



“They listened, they weren’t shouting. they were waiting to hear my answer. That is the best I can ask for. Engaged citizens who came, who dont agree, but were willing to give me a chance to explain myself.” Said Representative Elissa Slotkin.