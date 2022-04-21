LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With fists in the air and posters in hand, hundreds of protestors marched the streets of Lansing demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya.

“No justice, no peace,” protestors chanted.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer during a chase and struggle following a traffic stop.

Today, on the eve of his funeral, calls for justice could be heard outside the Capitol building.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Lyoya’s parents were among those in the crowd. Through a translator, Peter Lyoya, Patrick’s father, said his son grew up in Lansing.

“He had friends here in Lansing. And that’s why we came here to walk to have a protest to have a march with everybody who knew him,” Peter said.

Black Lives Matter leaders demanded the officer’s name be released. Along with that, they ask he be fired, arrested and prosecuted for Lyoya’s death.

“Making sure we hold accountable the Grand Rapids Police Department, and the officer-involved… That we fire and prosecute him and that we follow all the way through,” BLM Flint chapter president, Dewaun E. Robinson said.

And as the rally came to a close, many reiterated that the fight for justice doesn’t end here.

“This is a long fight y’all. It doesn’t end today understand. This is the beginning,” co-founder of BLM Lansing, Angela Waters Austin said.

Tomorrow is Lyoya’s funeral in Grand Rapids. Civil rights activist, Al Sharpton, is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Lyoya’s family invited everyone at today’s protest to attend the funeral.