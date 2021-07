FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a flyer going around on social media, the Proud Boys will host a rally in Grand Rapids today.

According to the flyer, the protest is to, “Honor the lives lost to Antifa and BLM racist mob violence.”

The Proud Boys organization has been banned by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

They’ve also been classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.