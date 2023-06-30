LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a new public service announcement video to remind Michiganders that the new hands-free driving laws are in effect.

“I was proud to sign bipartisan legislation earlier this month to reduce distracted driving in Michigan and save lives,” said Whitmer. “The new law is a step toward reducing distracted driving deaths and making sure everyone can be safe on their way to school, home or work.”

These hands-free laws prohibit the use of an unmounted cell phone while in the car. You cannot answer a phone call, reply to texts, read or send social media posts or even enter information onto a GPS unless it is hands-free.

The new bill is introduced with the hopes of distracted driving deaths in Michigan. Ohio implemented this law in April and they have reported a 9% drop in distracted driving accidents.

To watch the new PSA, you can go to the OHSP YouTube. For more information, you can go to the MSP website.