Psychedelic study group awarded $12.9 million from Michigan to study marijuana as PTSD treatment for veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – MAPS, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies has been awarded $12.9 million from the State of Michigan to study cannabis as a treatment for veterans with PTSD.

The program is funded by recreational marijuana taxes.

“Suicide among Veterans is an urgent public health crisis, but it’s solvable if we invest in researching new treatments for pain, depression, and PTSD,” said Sue Sisley, M.D., President of Scottsdale Research Institute in a press release. “This grant enables more rigorous study, overseen by the FDA, which may lead to cannabis flower becoming prescribable medicine someday. Veterans are demanding objective cannabis drug development research, and the state of Michigan is fulfilling our collective obligation to our beloved Veteran community.”

The study is the second clinical trial that compares cannabis use against placebos for PTSD treatment, and will be the first study to examine how the inhalation of high-THC cannabis will treat PTSD.

“We overcame significant regulatory obstacles obstructing cannabis research to conduct the first clinical trial of inhaled cannabis for PTSD,” said Berra Yazar-Klosinki, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) in the release. “This grant funding provides the resources needed to leverage the results from the first trial, conduct a fully-powered clinical trial, and align the body of scientific evidence with cannabis that more closely mirrors what is available within state-regulated cannabis programs.”

320 total veterans are slated to take part in the study. The veterans will spend five weeks administering doses of cannabis.

“This tremendous use of marijuana taxes. Michiganders are granting non-profit researchers the opportunity to establish whether marijuana is helpful for Veterans with PTSD. If so, we will seek to return that generosity by developing a public-benefit cannabis pharmaceutical product that would be eligible for insurance coverage, just like any other pharmaceutical drug,” said Dr. Rick Doblin, Founder and Executive Director of MAPS