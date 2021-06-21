Public comment gets heated at Grand Ledge School Board meeting

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight, there was some heated debate over a variety of topics at another Grand Ledge School Board meeting.

Some of the topics were masks, in-person learning and critical race theory.

None of those topics were on the board’s agenda, but that was what a majority of the public comment was about.

Teachers, parents, and others from outside the school took turns at the podium and addressed the Grand Ledge School Board.

“You have been masking our children for 8 hours a day… just to get an education. This is legitimate child abuse and must stop immediately,” one Grand Ledge parent said.

Others had very different opinions about diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The work of our diversity, equity, and inclusion committee is a guide that will help us improve our practices,” one Grand Ledge teacher said.

Someone who was from outside the school district had a different viewpoint on that.

“The diversity, inclusion and equity agenda is the sign that I brought here. It spells DIE, because it is a socialist agenda,” one man from outside the school district said.

The president of the school board, Sara Pierson, said the semester is over in three days. She said she is focused on looking ahead.

“You know really there’s a lot to be really excited about. So yes, tonight people will hear people who are possibly angry or upset maybe not but you know for our 5,000 kids the main event is going to be the way this next school year goes,” Pierson said.

Another topic of discussion was critical race theory. Some parents said they don’t want it taught in their children’s classrooms. Pierson said that’s not something the school plans on adding to the curriculum.