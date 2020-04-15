Public Health experts support Governor Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Order

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –Michigan physicians, nurses and other health experts on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic voiced their support for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order as the only solution to overcoming the unprecedented public health crisis:

Dr. Vikas Parekh, associate chief clinical officer for Michigan Medicine’s adult hospitals and professor of internal medicine.

“The data confirm that everyone in Michigan can help us flatten the curve, and it is crucial. In a scenario where the virus spreads throughout the local population infecting the majority of the population, our model shows tremendous differences between less and more aggressive social distancing.”

Paula Autry, President and CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

“We fully support the governor’s decision to extend the emergency declaration. There is no question the governor’s order and response by Michiganders has slowed the spread of COVID-19, allowing hospitals like ours the ability to maintain much-needed capacity to care for sick patients. It can be incredibly hard to stay home and apart from loved ones and routine activities, but the simple act of staying home is saving lives and allowing our front line health care workers the ability to provide the most comprehensive care possible for all our patients, including those with COVID-19.”

Jamie Brown, a critical care nurse and president of the Michigan Nurses Association

“Nurses know that Gov. Whitmer is taking the most responsible action possible by extending the stay-at-home order. Michigan cannot ‘flatten the curve’ and stop loss of life until people consistently stay home. People – including nurses and other health care workers – continue to die in our state and a key part of stopping these tragedies is non-essential workers staying home, period. Nurses see that Gov. Whitmer is doing everything she can to lead the way in addressing this pandemic and her focus is — as it should be — on saving lives, first and foremost.”