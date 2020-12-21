Public hearing scheduled for $641.2 million civil settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – A public hearing is scheduled to determine if the federal court should give preliminary approval to the $641.2 million dollar settlement that will resolve civil litigation stemming from when the city of Flint switched its public water supply to the Flint River in 2014.

The settlement was submitted to the court for preliminary approval last month after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the details in August.

Since then, McLaren Regional Medical Center has agreed to provide $20 million and Rowe Professional Services will be adding $1.25 million.

The remote public hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom.