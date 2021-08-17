Public meeting tonight in Jackson regarding the new city seal

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson Public Arts Commission and the City of Jackson will host a public meeting on Tuesday, August 17 at 5:30 PM at city hall regarding the city of Jackson’s new official seal.

The current seal depicts the city’s namesake, U.S. president Andrew Jackson, but some say the man doesn’t promote what the city should stand for, in fact, officials say he has no ties to Jackson, Mi besides his name.

The former president is known to have been a slave owner and played a major role in the trail of tears. City officials say the seal does offend some people and doesn’t match up with its current diversity.

The current city seal has been in use since 1937 and is used on official documents and display purposes around city hall. But last year the murder of George Floyd prompted the discussions of racial equity and the representation of historical figures in public spaces, which is why an updated seal is now in motion.

“We feel like we are a community that is very proud of our rich history. Proud of our forward momentum, so we wanna have a seal that really reflects that,” said Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson Public Information Officer.

Officials are asking for the community to give its opinion on the seal and any ideas for a new one that they may have. Those who cannot attend the meeting can submit idea via email: Recreation@cityofjackson.Org