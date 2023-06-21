EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Road Department will host a public information meeting at East Lansing Public Library Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., to discuss the upcoming Lake Lansing Road Construction Project.

The construction will affect travel on Lake Lansing Road from Abbot Road to Hagadorn Road.

There will be a temporary closure of the Lake Lansing Road/Towar Avenue/Birch Row Drive intersection to through traffic later this summer.

The East Lansing Public Library is at 950 Abbot Road.

For more information, visit Informational Meeting – Lake Lansing Road 2023 Construction Project.