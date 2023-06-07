LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a new poll from Advance Greater Lansing and Greenlee Consulting, voters in Lansing say public safety is the top issue they want officials to address.

The poll, commissioned by nonprofit organization Advance Greater Lansing and conducted by Greenlee Consulting, surveyed Lansing citizens who are likely to vote in the 2023 Lansing City Council election.

22.4% of respondents cited public safety as the most important issue for Lansing City Council to tackle, followed by roads at 19.6% and neighborhoods at 14.2%

Other significant issues that emerged in the poll were housing, homelessness, job creation/opportunities, taxes and business corridors.

The poll also reflected an apparent lack of confidence in the city felt by some voters.

41.5% of respondents also said they feel the city of Lansing is headed in the wrong direction, while 33.2% said they believe Lansing is on the right track.

“These finding validate the trends we have seen over the past couple of years,” said Tim Daman, president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “These poll results provide valuable insights into the concerns and preferences of Lansing residents ahead of the upcoming City Council elections.”