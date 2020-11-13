Public unsure about hosting Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — People in Japan are divided over whether the Tokyo Olympics should take place next year, given the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent polls have shown residents and businesses are split over the merits of staging the games, which were postponed and are now scheduled to take place in July of 2021.

Despite mixed reactions from the public, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have unwavering support from Japan’s ruling party and Tokyo’s municipal government.

Tokyo organizers say they’re spending more than $12.5 billion dollars to stage the games. However, a government audit last year said the amount was likely twice that. All but $5.6 billion is public money.