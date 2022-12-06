DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above.

There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head!

The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit.

The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to find the deer who is now known as “Pumpkinhead.”

A thermal imaging camera was even brought in to help with the search.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources and the Detroit Zoo have been called to assist.