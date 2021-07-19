Putnam Township Fire Dept. awarded a grant for emergency equipment

PINCKNEY, Mich. (WLNS)—The Putnam Township Fire Department received grant money to improve the department’s emergency response equipment.

Energy Transfer, one of the largest energy logistic companies in the United States allocated the grant money from its Energy Transfer First Responders Fund for $14,473.00.







“We are proud to support first responders in the areas where we operate, whether through monetary grants to directly fund emergency equipment, or through pipeline safety and response training,” said Robin Tilley Hull, Senior Specialist, Public Affairs at Energy Transfer. “As first responders face increasing financial challenges and more stringent equipment standards, we are happy to play our part to better protect our communities. We look forward to continuing to support Putnam Township and Livingston County in the years ahead.”

The Energy Transfer First Responder Fund provides grants to help first responder organizations. The grant money is determined based on the applications that are submitted. The funds were able to help The Putnam Township Fire Department purchase new gas metering equipment.

“Many families in our area rely on natural gas service to heat their homes and power their appliances and being able to monitor and respond to gas emergencies is paramount,” said Putnam Township Fire Chief Curt Ruf. “This grant from Energy Transfer has funded a new set of gas monitors to replace an older, broken set, allowing us to detect any hazardous gas or oxygen-deficient atmospheres more quickly and effectively and better serve our community.”