EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — College football quarterback Payton Thorne confirmed via his social media accounts that he is leaving Michigan State University.

Thorne released the following statement on Thursday:

“Spartan fans, I want to thank you for the support you’ve given me over these past four years. Playing as a Spartan has been a blessing since day one. The relationships that I’ve developed over these past years will be some that last a lifetime. I’ve made countless memories at Michigan State that will never be forgotten. I will always be thankful for the opportunity that coach Dantonio gave me to play here at this university. I would like to thank coach Tucker for these past few years as well. With that being said, life can change quick, and my days at Michigan State have come to a close. I leave this place knowing that I have given it everything I’ve got. I will forever be a Spartan. Go Green.”

Thorne entered the transfer portal earlier this week, along with standout wide receiver Keon Coleman.

As Thorne leaves MSU, competition for the starting quarterback position will be between redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser.