Quiet Lansing neighborhood speaks out following morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning, gunshots woke up a quiet Lansing neighborhood, and tonight they’re speaking out.

Accoding to city police, they responded to calls of shots fired around 8:38 a.m. in the area of Marion Avenue and Lenore Avenue. No suspects or victims have been located.

Local residents caught what happened on their home security systems. One man tells 6 news, he saw a guy get out of his car and start shooting at another car.

“From what we could tell, the black car was shooting at the van coming the other way so we don’t know why or what happened. But that’s all we could figure out,” one neighbor said.

So far, Lansing Police don’t know what led up to the shooting.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said he’s lived in the area since 1996, but this is a first.

“It’s kind of a-typical of the neighborhood here. I mean, it’s usually very quiet and respectful neighborhood,” the neighbor said.

Veronica Kelly also lives in the neighborhood. She said she moved to the area because of how safe it was, but she admitted what happened today worries her.

“Always had felt safe completely so it’s really surprising to see this going on,” Kelly said.

Other neighbors aren’t as concerned. One neighbor said, “I think about it, but I don’t dwell on it. I think about it but I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and we’ll update you as more information comes in.