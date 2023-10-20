LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spoooky is a big, handsome guy who’s looking for some new humans to hang out with. The 2-year-old kitty is previously microchipped by a Florida vet clinic, but officials have been unable to find his previous owner, so he needs a new home.

He’s a friendly and outgoing kitty, and a bit quirky when he’s looking for attention, said his friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. “He does not like to be picked up and he can be hit or miss about rump scratches, so older kids are recommended,” they said.

Spooooky isn’t much of a lap cat, but he’s got plenty of personality and always makes for a good time. He’s 2 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. To find out more about Spoooky, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.