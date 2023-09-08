MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Brie is a big, cuddly, front-declawed 3-year-old tabby whose owner recently died. She’s 19 pounds large, and her friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said her personality’s even bigger.

Brie’s owner died, so she’s looking for a new companion. “If you approach her cage she hisses and common sense would tell you to move along, but if you reach in and rub her ears, she turns into a big toasted marshmallow!” said Hannah Page of ICACS.

“She’ll roll around, rubbing against your hand for as long as you are willing to scratch her,” Page said. She will also hiss if you stop [scratching her], so probably no small children.”

Brie’s friends said although she’s not a cat for just anybody, she’ll make a great cat for some lucky person or family.

Brie is 3 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, in addition to being front-declawed. You can find out more about her by visiting here or by calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.