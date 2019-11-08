QUIZ: WLNS Weekly News Roundup Friday Nov.8, 2019

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ivanka Trump on Friday echoed her father's view that the House impeachment investigation is an attempt to overturn the 2016 election. But, in an interview with The Associated Press, she parted ways with President Donald Trump by calling the identity of the impeachment whistleblower "not particularly relevant."

The Republican president and some of his allies lately have been pressing the news media to publicize the whistleblower's name. Trump has also tweeted for the individual to "come forward." But Ivanka Trump said the person's motives were more important, though she declined to speculate on what they may have been.