Racial justice & equity plan announced for City of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the past year, the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance looked closely at policies and practices to figure out how to end violence and racism in Lansing.

Tonight, the group shared what they found. A part of the report focused on surveys from City of Lansing employees. Dr. Paul Elam is on the alliance.

“Employees felt that if they pushed against the grain, raised some things that might challenge leadership or raise some concerns that they have that they were canceled. Their voices were minimized,” Dr. Elam said.

Other findings of the report showed how some people in Lansing feel about the police department.

“On the issue of traffic stops, 34% stated that they had been stopped by LPD and they felt that they were treated fairly during that stop. 8% said that they were not treated fairly,” Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green, said.

According to the report, people of color and the LGBTQ community don’t have access to art funding in Lansing. The arts & culture subcommittee recommended those communities be allowed the opportunity to partner with the Lansing Arts Council.

“So that people know how to apply for the funding when to apply for the funding,” advisory member for the group, Angela Matthews said.

None of these recommendations are set in stone, but the group says bringing them to light is a step in the right direction.

The group is planning to finalize the report by the end of the month.