LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Radcliffe is a sweet and chunky 8-year-old boy who loves to lie around in the grass. He’s currently taking applications for a forever home with an easygoing owner, family, and/or dog friend.

He came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with his sister, Lilith Fair, when their owner couldn’t take care of them anymore. Lilith Fair has since been adopted away, but Radcliffe is still waiting for that forever family or owner. His friends at ICACS said he needs someone who can commit to helping him lose weight. “We tested his thyroid and it turns out he’s just fat!” they said.

Though he prefers just to lounge in the grass, his friends said Radcliffe doesn’t mind going on walks. He’d make a sweet and loving companion for some lucky family or “roommate.”

Radcliffe is 8 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can find out more about him by clicking here or by calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.