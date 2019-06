The green flag will have to wait for another day.

That’s after weather forced the Firekeepers 400 race at the Michigan International Speedway to wait until Monday.

Race officials say drivers will start their engines at 5 p.m.

They say because there’s still a chance of bad weather in the morning, they chose to start the race later in the day.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Ticket holders with questions can call the ticket office at 517-592-6666 or e-mail mitickets@mispeedway.com.