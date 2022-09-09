LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A familiar drug has a brand new look and officials say it’s all in an effort to get kids hooked.

It’s called Rainbow Fentanyl. It may look like candy, but it’s far from it. These pills and powders packaged in bright colors are being used to attract young people. The Drug Enforcement Administration says that just one pill can kill.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021 and 66 percent of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The DEA is alerting the public of an alarming trend by releasing images of colorful Fentanyl. In this month alone law enforcement has seen it in 18 states including right here in Michigan. Special Agent Orville Green of the DEA Detroit Division says that young people need to pay attention.

“You can see the faces of Fentanyl and these are normal-looking kids, these are kids with families. You can get a pill from a friend because you’re trying to study because you’re trying to do great in school and you have no idea where that pill is from. Please remember there’s no quality control in the clandestine lab where these pills are being manufactured,” Agent Green said.

6 News will keep you and your family informed when it comes to this new trend.