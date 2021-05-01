Rally for International Workers Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday is International Workers Day and a group of workers, tenants and unions are rallying together to celebrate the labor history of Lansing.

Those rallying also intend to call on Senator Gary Peters to pass the protect the right to organize act, also known as the pro act. It’s an overhaul of labor laws that would make forming unions and expanding collective bargaining rights easier for workers.

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon later today right outside the State Capitol.