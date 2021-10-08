Rally for Michigan Period Action Day tomorrow

LANSING, Michigan (WLNS) — There’s a push at the state capitol to get rid of taxes on feminine products.

There’s legislation moving through both the house and senate right now, and the Michigan Period Action Day Coalition is hosting a rally at the state capitol tomorrow as representatives in the house prepare for a vote on the issue.



The average person menstruating spends $7 on feminine products every month. With the 6% sale tax with every purchase, by the time they hit menopause, the average woman will spend $189 in just taxes on menstrual products alone.

“The importance of these items as medical necessities and that this tax on them is an unnecessary burden on families,” said Beth Bowen, co-organizer of MIPAD coalition.



Bown says taxes should be collected on such essential items.

“For people who have to think about that extra expense, that’s where it really hurts, and where we need to focus and then how does that impact their families if they can’t buy these products or if they’re spending that extra money on these products,” said Owen.

For years lawmakers have introduced bills to eliminate these taxes, but for the first time, the issue has reached the statehouse for a vote.



“This session, I went to work on my republican colleagues. A couple of them in particular that have a number of daughters. I really said is this what we should be about or should we be working towards making life better for people. It is really important that we recognize those period products are an essential part of life, and it’s a very important part of health,” said State Rep. Julie Brixie.

“For a family who is experiencing poverty especially one that has teenagers menstruating. The choices that you have to make between do I have enough money for food, or period products it’s a really difficult choice. We want to make sure that we do our part as a state to recognize that period products are absolutely essential for Michiganders,” Brixie continued.

“We just don’t want one more barrier to good health,” said Bowen. “

This Saturday the MIPAD coalition is celebrating the progress of these bills at the State Capitol from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, you can visit the organization’s Eventbrite here.

