Rally-goers show support for Rx drug imports from Canada

DETROIT, Mich – Droves of high-spirited supporters turned out for an AARP Michigan-hosted rally today to raise their voices for a bill to pave the way for importing prescription drugs from Canada, and other measures to reduce prices that have put vital medications out of reach for many Michigan families.

AARP hosted the event at Port Detroit Waterview Loft featuring a symbolic backdrop of the Michigan border with Canada across the Detroit River.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow; U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee and Rashida Tlaib; and state lawmakers Sen. Ruth Johnson, and House Representatives Kevin Hertel, John Chirkun and Hank Vaupel have led the charge for laws to reduce the price of prescription drugs.

“Big Pharma charges more because it can,” Stabenow said. “Health care is a basic right. It should be on this side of the bridge as well as on the other side. I know we can get this done. The momentum is there, the energy is there.”

“It is shameful that big drug companies are selling drugs in America that could be 10 times more expensive than those identical drugs sold in Canada,” AARP Michigan State Director Paula Cunningham said at the rally.

Surveys indicate one-third of Michiganders who are prescribed medications do not buy them, citing affordability as the No. 1 reason. Two-thirds say they are concerned about their ability to afford medications now or in the future.

The importation of drugs from Canada is at least a short-term solution to reducing the costs.

Nearly one million Michigan residents have been diagnosed with cancer, nearly one million have pre-diabetes or diabetes and more than 400,000 have heart disease. Prices for top brand name medicines used in the treatment of these diseases increased from 62% to 96% from 2012 to 2017, while inflation in Michigan during that period was under 10 percent.

“This is not a partisan issue,” U.S. Rep. Kildee said. “This is just fundamentally a question of morality. In this wealthy country, people die because someone in some board room decided corporate profits are more important” than making prescription drugs affordable.

U.S. Rep. Tlaib said it’s up to the people in the streets to bring change on this issue.

“We need you AARP members because you give us credibility,” Tilab said. “You are the ones who are going to make this happen. Thank you so much for speaking truth to power.”

Rep. Vaupel sponsors a bill to ramp up the transparency of drug pricing.

“Does anybody know how drugs are priced? I don’t know and I’ve looked at it for years. You can’t get it. We will not give up on this,” Vaupel said.

Rep. Hertel said, “There’s no reason other than corporate greed that we have to pay these ridiculous prices today.”

Rep. Chirkun has introduced a bill calling for the State Attorney General to investigate drug prices, including Michigan. He said the price of insulin has increased in recent years from $40 to $750.

AARP launched its “Stop Rx Greed!” campaign earlier this year in response to an outcry from members and other older adults about the heavy burden of expensive prescription drug prices on their lives and their families.