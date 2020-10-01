Rally held in Lansing supporting Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Dozens hit the streets of downtown Lansing Thursday afternoon to support U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who is currently a federal appeals court judge for the seventh circuit.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Barrett last Saturday to fill the vacancy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg who died September 18.

If confirmed, Barrett would be the youngest Supreme Court Justice at 48 years old. Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the top U.S. judicial body and push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3. With Trump’s fellow Republicans controlling the Senate, confirmation appears certain, though Democrats may try to make the process as difficult as possible.

Among those rallying, Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox, who said they took their protest to the office of Senator Gary Peters, because Peters said he would not meet with Judge Barrett.

On September 26, Sen. Peters released a statement on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Michiganders have already started voting and with Election Day 38 days away — they deserve to have a say in who nominates and confirms the next Supreme Court justice. As I have said before, I do not support the Senate moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination until after Inauguration Day. I will vote against confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime appointment on our nation’s highest court.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters

“He said that he will not have a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett — we think that he should absolutely meet with her and he’s not doing his job for the people of Michigan and we want to make sure that our voices are heard,” Cox said. “The president has a constitutional obligation to put forth the name he did and we have a wonderful judge Amy Coney Barrett and we want him to fill that seat.”

Democrats across the country have been vocal about the Supreme Court vacancy, claiming the winner of the November election should nominate the new justice.

When speaking about the conflict during this week’s Presidential Debate, President Trump said elections have consequences, and Republicans won the White House and the U.S. Senate in 2016, and they’ve got every right to push through Barrett’s confirmation.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated