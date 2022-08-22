LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former candidate Ralph Rebandt isn’t throwing in the towel on his political career as Rebandt announced his bid for Lt. Governor on Monday.

While Tudor Dixon chose former state lawmaker Hernandez as her Lt. Governor, the Michigan Republican Party hasn’t officially declared him as Dixon’s running mate.

The MI GOP officially announces its candidates for Lt. Governor during the Republican State Convention, which will be held on Saturday, August 27.

“After thoughtful consideration and prayer I accept the request and support from delegates, county chairs, and citizens to run for the nomination of Lieutenant Governor of Michigan at the August 27th Republican Convention,” Rebant said in a statement.

“The process of delegate nomination for Lieutenant Governor is a legitimate process allowed by Michigan Election Law and the Republican Party By-Laws and should not be viewed as divisive. In my thirty-five years of parliamentary experience, I have learned that when everyone has a voice in the process, there is greater unity and acceptance in the outcome. It is the will of many of the citizens of Michigan to offer their legitimate voice and by procedure, elect a Lieutenant Governor who will work with Tudor Dixon to protect the rights and interests of all the citizens of Michigan by exemplifying truth, respect, dignity, and love,” he continued.

Rebandt stated he would support Dixon in November, regardless of her running mate.