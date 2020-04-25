Ramadan celebrations continue without mosque gatherings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Friday marked the first day of Ramadan, and just like every other religious celebration this year, things are a little different.

The Islamic Center of East Lansing held a ‘Ramadan Iftar drive-through.’

“Because the Masjid is closed, we wanted to have a way to provide food for singles and families in need,” said president of the Islamic Center of East Lansing, Adam Al-Ansari.

“Ramadan Iftar drive-through” at the Islamic Center of East Lansing.

There will be a many traditions though that will be different this year.

“There’s feasts, there’s congregational prayers, people want to sit and read scripture sometimes, just socialize, all of that has gone away in terms of what we’re doing at the center,” said Al-Ansari.

Services that are usually offered by the Islamic Center will be moved online.

“We’re trying to do daily programs just to keep people connected and just help them spiritually stay connected to their faith in essence,” said Al-Ansari.

Many are hoping that their sacrifices this year, will make a difference next year.

“It is kind of sad for us, but at the same time, practicing this this it gives us part of this community, this is our home, we need to protect it,” said one volunteer at the drive-through tonight, Farashin Silevany.

Even though there won’t be group prayers or gatherings, the feeling of unity is still there.

“Makes us feel like we actually have Ramadan this year, since we can’t really be together, at least we can use this as a good deed,” said Silevany. “It keep us connected and it keeps the spirit of Ramadan alive,” said Al-Ansari.

The food was provided through the donations of the community.

“Through the donations, we’re able to give that right back to the community,” said Al-Ansari.