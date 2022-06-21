JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close the westbound I-94 exit ramp to southbound US-127/M-50/West Avenue in Jackson to rebuild the ramp.

The closure will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. and should be complete by July 13, at 5 p.m.

The work is part of MDOT’s $120 million investment to widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange west of the US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township.

Image is courtesy of MDOT.

The project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 West Avenue/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.