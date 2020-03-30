Case involving MSU basketball player goes to AG’s office

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University Police Captain Doug Monette confirmed to 6 News that the case involving MSU basketball player Brock Washington was sent to the office of the Attorney General.

According to a report from ESPN, Washington is accused of raping a woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent.

MSU Police referred the case to county prosecutors, who declined to file charges this month.

The AG’s office requested the case on Friday and the MSU Police Dept. sent it over that same day.

According to an MSU spokesperson, Washington was suspended from the basketball team in mid-January. The university did wish to comment on the case further at this time.

6 News is working to confirm more details.