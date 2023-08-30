LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some special things are happening with the moon tonight.

Not only is it the biggest super moon of the year, but there’s something else that makes it out of this world.

It will be three years before you can witness something like tonight’s moon again.

“A blue moon can be when there’s more than one full moon in a month, but the next blue moon is going to be in May 2026,” said Jackie Blanc, a naturalist for Eaton County.

That’s the first reason you should take a minute to look at the moon.

Another reason? The size and brightness.

“As the moon goes around the Earth, it’s sometimes a little closer, sometimes a little farther. So, when it’s a little closer it looks a bit bigger,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium. “And brighter for us to see,” Scholl said.

“That’s one of the things we thought was kind of interesting. It’s only 3% of super moons are blue moons,” said Blanc.

And closer it will be. Blanc says it will appear 7% bigger and 16% brighter.

She says she’s ready for tonight — inviting the community out to the park.

It is a super moon tonight, and at the same time a blue moon.

This is super rare, and a few communities are gathering to look at the sky together.

At Crandell Park, experts will help explain what exactly is going on.

“The peak is at 9:36 but we’ll start gathering around 9:15,” Blanc said.

Tonight, at the MSU Abrams Planetarium, they have viewing opportunities as well.

“The moon is one of those things that humans have been looking at forever right. It is our closest neighbor in space. It’s our buddy; it’s our friend; we hang out together all the time. So, I think all of that together means it’s always going to have a special place in our heart,” Schmoll said.

And taking the clear skies into consideration, this makes tonight even more rare.

If today had been cloudy, the super blue moon wouldn’t have been visible.

“You’ll be able to see this. You don’t need any special equipment, don’t need to go anywhere special. Just go outside and look for that moon,” Schmoll said.