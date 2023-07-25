GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Trice, the suspect in the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, has been indicted on federal charges.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Tuesday that Trice has been charged with two counts: kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping a minor.

While both charges have a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, the kidnapping resulting in death charge is eligible for the death penalty.

Trice was charged by criminal complaint earlier this month, which a release from Totten’s office explains was used to secure his detention.

Trice’s indictment on Tuesday meets his constitutional right to federal indictment by a grand jury, says the release from Totten’s office.

Arraignment and a pretrial conference on the federal charges is scheduled for Aug. 7.