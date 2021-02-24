Raw and unfiltered statewide student discussion: “Facing Race”

MICH (WLNS)- Today lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist will virtually join forces with students from across the state to host an event called “Facing Race: My Unfiltered Experience.”

The event is hosted by Communities In Schools (CIS) of Michigan and will feature young scholars from across the state who will share their individual stories and experiences with race and identity.

“We really want to give them that opportunity to share their experiences and be heard and know how to move forward from those experience,” said Gabby Foley, Site Coordinator for CIS

This includes students from battle creek, Dearborn, Detroit, Lansing, Pontiac, and Ypsilanti who will also participate in the all-student panel.

The online discussion is scheduled to begin at 3:30 on Zoom and is available on Facebook live.