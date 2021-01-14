Razor team introduces ‘Project Hazel’ the worlds first smart mask

(WLNS) – Every year at the Consumers Electronic Show, a variety of new and high-tech products are shown off to highlight advancements and possibilities in the technology industry.

This year the event is being held completely virtually, but that hasn’t stopped tech companies from showing new and impressive concepts.

One product that has received attention is Razor’s “Project Hazel”, one of if not the world’s first smart mask.

This mask is categorized as a reusable N95 mask that is made of completely recyclable plastics.

Hazel also features a microphone that reduces muffling, a rechargeable ventilator, and lights with 16.8 million colors.

The mask also stands out because of the way its charges. Hazel comes with a wireless container with built-in ultraviolet lights to kill germs and charge its batteries.

Currently the mask is still a concept, so no release date has been set yet.