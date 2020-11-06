Re-paving project on North Grand River Avenue, from Turner to North Street

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning this morning, North Grand River Avenue will be worked on from Turner to North Street for a repaving project.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department says that the construction will be completed during the daytime hours.

Originally, the road was going to be completely closed. However, the city’s contractor deemed the extra detours to be avoidable.

The single day project will begin at 6:00 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m.

Access to businesses adjacent to the construction zone will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.