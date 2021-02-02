Ready for some outdoor fun for the whole family? Check out Lansing Winterfest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Are you looking to embrace this Winter Season with some outdoor fun for the whole family? Well then, grab your hats and jackets, pull on your boots and head downtown Saturday, February 27 from 11am-5pm to experience a day of outdoor fun in downtown Lansing!

“After so many events being cancelled over the past year, we are proud to bring a day of outdoor winter fun to the heart of the Capital City with all of our partners.” states Downtown Lansing Inc. Executive Director, Cathleen Edgerly. Families and adults will find a host of activities to enjoy throughout the downtown in safe, outdoor environment. Choose your own adventure by participating in all, or select activities, that are offered throughout the day from downtown to Old

Town.”

Lansing Winterfest, presented by the Community Foundation in partnership with Downtown Lansing Inc., turns downtown Lansing into a winter world of wonder with some socially safe outdoor fun for the whole family. The day consists of multiple wintery activities for you to explore and enjoy downtown. Stroll the Lansing River Trail from Impression 5 Science Center to Old Town for the Hot Cocoa and Coffee walk and grab a selfie with over dozen ice sculptures.

Then continue up Michigan Ave from the Lansing River Trail to Washington Square downtown to take in additional sculptures and more fun! At least four of these frozen installations will be carved LIVE over the course of this frosty fiesta!

“The Community Foundation is dedicated to creating vibrant communities, so we see this event is a natural partnership with Downtown Lansing Inc.,” said Laurie Baumer, executive vice president of the Community Foundation. “Lansing Winterfest is also the perfect opportunity to showcase our new skating rink downtown, on City Hall Plaza.” http://www.downtownlansing.org/

Throughout the day, attendees can also get their pet photos along the Lansing River Trail with fun from Pup House, enjoy food and brews from local restaurants on their winter patios, cheer on cold butt boat races, ice skate in front of the Capitol, and more!

The event is free and open to the public. However, Impression 5 outdoor WinterFest activities, require reservations. Masks and social distancing practices are strongly recommended. To view a map of all attractions and more information https://www.downtownlansing.org/lansing-winterfest/