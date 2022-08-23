LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan GOP is headed for a showdown vote this Saturday over who will be the running mate for Tudor Dixon.

She wants Shane Hernandez, a former Port Huron lawmaker, but one of the defeated GOP candidates for governor thinks he has a better than 50-50 shot at winning the nomination.

Normally a candidate for governor gets to pick their running mate and the party convention rubber stamps that choice, but Tudor Dixon and Shane Hernandez are facing an unwanted challenge.

Ralph Rebandt finished last with 4% of the vote in the five-person GOP primary for governor.

During the campaign, he reports many told him if he lost he should run for lieutenant governor.

So now he is.

That news is much to the chagrin of Tudor Dixon, who now has to fight another intra-party battle on Saturday at the state GOP party convention.

Her side got a boost as former President Donald Trump endorsed her candidate for the second spot on the ticket.

Rebandt says he is not hurt by that Trump endorsement. In fact, he thinks it could backfire.

He reports his team is contacting every one of the convention delegates, many of whom didn’t vote for Dixon, but he doesn’t know how many votes he has.

“I don’t know how many, but I can tell you it appears to be huge. It appears to be huge,” Rebandt said.

The challenger says he is hoping the “marginalized grassroot” voices who have not been heard will hand Dixon a loss at the hands of her own party and make him the running mate she didn’t want.

This is why the Dixon campaign is fighting back to avoid an embarrassing loss that Democrats would exploit.