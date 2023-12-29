LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Rebekka. She’s currently living at the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason.

Officials at the shelter say Rebekka came to the facility “with her kittens when she was found to be living in poor conditions with several other cats and dogs.

“Her babies are weaned and waiting for surgery so now it’s her turn. She is petite and friendly and will happily roll over on her back to ask for some attention. She would love to be someone’s little companion!”

Rebekka is looking for the purrfect furever home! (COURTESY PHOTO/ICACS)

If you’re interested in giving Rebekka a forever home, you can reach out to the ICACS here or call the shelter at (517) 676-8370. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. Mason, MI, 48854.