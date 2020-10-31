REBOUND! Spartans protect the ball, defeat Michigan 27-24

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker kicked off his in-state Rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines today, with a Victory.

The Spartans maintained the lead throughout, playing a completely different game offensively. MSU drove down the field several times, and protected the football. Defensively they shut down the Michigan running game.

Last week during Tucker’s MSU debut, the Spartans fumbled away the game, against the Rutgers, while the Wolverines won big against ranked opponent the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.

The Spartans struck first in the rivalry match-up, Rocky Lombardi finds Ricky White in the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass of the season. Spartans take the early 7-0 lead.

TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS.



Rocky ➡️ Ricky pic.twitter.com/rlhQ2GfMkr — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 31, 2020

The Wolverines responded with a long drive, capped off by a short touchdown run by Michigan freshman Blake Corum.

First career touchdown for @blake_corum!



All tied up, 7-7, with 7:01 to play in the 1Q. https://t.co/zfgLHJFFFb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 31, 2020

Following a string of stalled offensive drives, MSU capitalizes on a big play through the air. Lombardi caps the drive off with a toss and catch touchdown to Connor Heyward. MSU takes the 14-7 lead.

Michigan finds a spark late in the first half. They settle for a field goal, cutting MSU’s lead 14-10 at the half.

Michigan starts the 3rd quarter with a quick three and out, thanks to continued strong play from MSU’s defense. The Spartans take a field of their own on the opposing drive, extending their lead 17-10.

Half way through the 3rd quarter, Michigan puts together a long drive; Corum would punch it in from the one, giving Michigan another seven points, evening the score at 17-17.

With the 3rd quarter winding down, the Spartans retake the lead following a 51 yard goal.

Michigan State takes a 27-17 lead late in the fourth, thanks to and screen pass for a touchdown curtesy of Lombardi and Heyward.

MSU wins the Paul Bunyan trophy, which they’ll keep until the school play again next year.

Next week MSU’s back on the road to face the Hawkeyes of Iowa, while Michigan takes a trip to visit the Hoosiers of Indiana.