Recall effort launched in Alma after migrant housing vote

ALMA, Mich. (AP) — Three officials in a mid-Michigan community are being targeted for recall after voting in favor of a zoning change that would allow housing for young migrant boys who crossed the U.S. border.

“A lot of people are pretty upset,” Chuck Murphy, recall supporter and chairman of the Gratiot County Republican Party, told the Morning Sun.

Petitions were filed against Alma city commissioners Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl and Nick Piccolo. Herrington also serves as vice mayor. If the language is approved, recall advocates could start collecting signatures to try to force an election.

The commission voted, 4-2, Tuesday night to approve a zoning change sought by Bethany Christian Services and the owner of a former nursing home.

Bethany wants to use the site to provide housing for up to 40 days or until a sponsor can be found. The boys, ages 12 to 17, crossed the U.S. border without parents or guardians and do not have legal status in this country.

The commission did not follow the recommendation of the Alma Planning Commission, which opposed the zoning change after hearing much opposition in the community.