JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A recall petition effort is moving forward, taking aim at Rives Township Treasurer Janina Teske.

This morning, the Jackson County elections commission members approved one of the two petitions focused on Teske.

The petition claimed that Teske had a conflict of interest when she voted on a Board of Trustees motion to refer an overpayment issue to the Michigan State Police.

The commission also rejected several other recall petitions submitted for two trustees.

“The next step is the language can be appealed or the language will be circulated to gather signatures,” said Jennifer Crews, elections director for Jackson County.

“It will be returned to my office; it will be reviewed then to see if it qualifies to have a recall election held in November,” Crews continued.

Last month, the Rives Township board voted to have Teske pay back $10,900 for charging the township for processing documents for which she was not supposed to be paid.