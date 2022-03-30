LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Illinois-based brand is voluntarily recalling a product due to an undeclared allergen.

Wilton Industries, Inc. has recalled the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to “Skim Milk Powder” being present as an ingredient. Despite the powder being an ingredient, it was not listed in the “Contains” statement.

For those with a milk allergy or sensitivity, the undeclared allergen runs the risk of causing a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit was distributed nationally through both retail stores and the Wilton Industries website. The product was also sold in retail stores in Colombia.

The product has a Universal Product Code of 0070896117274, and the recall impacts lots 22005, 22006 and 22007. The lot code can be found at the bottom of the box.

No illnesses or reactions have yet been reported.

Have a question? Email Wilton Industries at productrecall@wilton.com.